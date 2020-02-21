First Solar, TrueCar fall; Deere, Dropbox rise

MILAN (AP) — Runway shows continued apace on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week as the itinerant fashion crowd took an analytical attitude toward the cases of the virus from China clustered not far away in northern Italy.

Milan city officials closed offices as a precaution as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew in an area just an hour outside of the fashion capital. Milan is the capital of Italy's Lombardy region, which reported 39 confirmed cases tied to a single patient.