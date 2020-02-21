First Solar, TrueCar fall; Deere, Dropbox rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Deere & Co., up $11.60 to $177.43.

The farming machinery maker handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts.

First Solar Inc., down $8.73 to $50.59.

The largest U.S. solar panel maker’s fourth-quarter profit and sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Zscaler Inc., down $10.67 to $54.51.

The cybersecurity company gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal third quarter.

Universal Display Corp., down $4.40 to $174.37.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

Dropbox Inc., up $3.73 to $22.45.

The online file-sharing company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Texas Roadhouse Inc., up $5.17 to $71.52.

The restaurant chain raised its dividend after beating Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., up $1.94 to $17.99.

The natural food retailer reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings and gave a solid profit forecast.

TrueCar Inc., down 43 cents to $3.48.

The provider of localized information on new car costs is facing the loss of a contract with USAA Federal Savings Bank before the year ends.

