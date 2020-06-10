Flat Top Grill in Peoria not planning to reopen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Flat Top Grill restaurant at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie is not planning to reopen as more restaurants take those next steps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citing a financial hit from the pandemic, management on Wednesday said they were also having financial struggles before the coronavirus hit.
Joseph & Camper Commercial Real Estate is looking for new tenants.
This story will be updated.
