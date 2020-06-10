1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Pritzker signs fiscal year 2021 operating budget ISU shares health guidelines for the return to campus this fall
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Flat Top Grill in Peoria not planning to reopen

Business News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Flat Top Grill restaurant at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie is not planning to reopen as more restaurants take those next steps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing a financial hit from the pandemic, management on Wednesday said they were also having financial struggles before the coronavirus hit.

Joseph & Camper Commercial Real Estate is looking for new tenants.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News