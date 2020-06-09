‘Goats on the Go’ to clear 20 acres in Peoria County over a three-week period

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A targeted grazing service is clearing out 20 acres of invasive weeds and grasses in Peoria County.

210 goats, not getting paid in cash, but in sustenance. They’ll be clearing out the ground under powerlines in the county near the Peoria International Airport for an Exelon company ComEd.

“It makes me feel great that we can actually use this for something,” said Syndy Clark, Owner of Goats on the Go Peoria, “Otherwise, we’re just going to be mowing it. It’s going to be laying there and not go to any use so these goats are actually making it into fuel for themselves, fertilizing it, and getting rid of the things we don’t want.”

Clark said the animals will be on-site for the next three weeks before they’re moved to another clearing project.

Latest Headlines