Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois hiring, offering veteran, youth, employment services online

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois is offering its free services online. It’s veteran, youth, and employment program services are also available virtually.

The company says it’s still hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief executive officer said there are around 40 jobs available.

“We’ve called everybody back,” said President/CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, Don Johnson. “There was a small percentage that didn’t want to come back for various reasons so we have now opened it up to the entire community.”

The assistant director of program services said it’s continuing to meet community needs.

“We work with over 500 employers within Central Illinois, so we feel like we have some good contacts we can possibly match those that are job seeking with,” said Assistant Director of Program Services for Goodwill, Johanna Wagner.

Goodwill is also offering scheduled in-person appointments for those programs if needs cannot be met virtually. Contact 309-339-7326 to get started.

