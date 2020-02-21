Gordmans closing will make an impact on East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The announcement that Gordmans is closing more stores means East Peoria and Peoria will each soon be down one retail store.

Gordmans recently announced the coming closure of the Peoria and East Peoria locations.

East Peoria chamber of commerce executive director Rick Swan says it’s a loss for the city.

“Anytime you close any business it’s a big hit, obviously the sales tax part of it, sure, but more importantly the employees, you know, where are the employees gonna go to work,” said Swan.

Swan stresses the importance of going into physical stores to spend your money.

“The online shopping is really affecting the brick and mortar stores and that’s why we continue to push through a lot of initiatives throughout the area, shop local, shop 365,” said Swan.

Customers are sad to see the store close down.

“Me and my daughter shop here quite a bit and they have good sales, and I was really upset when I found out they were closing, it was a shocker,” said Christina Dewitt, a shopper at Gordmans.

Swan says despite losing Gordmans, the city is still booming.

“I think the economy in the area is good, you know, jobs are out there. You hear about jobs every day for folks,” said Swan.

Representatives from Cullinan Properties, which owns the space say there’s no set date for closing. They are searching for a replacement business to fill the soon-to-be-vacant building. The representatives say Gordmans still has a two-year lease with Cullinan properties.