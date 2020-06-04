Greater Peoria tourism on target while re-opening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Enjoy Peoria said Thursday, the city’s tourism outlook is on target as businesses continue to navigate re-opening under the impacts of COVID-19.

“From the hospitality side, restaurants are now open outdoor seating…indoor seating at some point, so cleanliness will be important for all of us,” said President/CEO of Enjoy Peoria, J.D. Dalfonso.

The Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said each sector of tourism has its own challenges to overcome; however, data from hospitality, restaurants, bars, retail, and other industries show Central Illinoisans are open to returning to some form of normalcy.

“We have the ability to go, have some drinks with friends, that we can go to a movie, that we can go see a play, we can participate in sports, whether as an athlete or an observer.,” said CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, Chris Setti. “Those are all the things that make our community great, so I’m hopeful we’ve gone from the crisis part of this pandemic to the recovery part.”

Businesses can register HERE to let consumers know they are COVID-19 compliant.

Latest Headlines