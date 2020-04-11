Hello helpers! Peoria company Hello Headband modifies design to help healthcare workers fight COVID-19

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria designer is using her talents to help those working the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan Ray, owner of Hello Headband™, a shop based in Peoria, created a headband design just for healthcare workers.

Hello Headband™ designer and owner, Megan Ray, designing headbands for healthcare workers

The headbands have buttons sewn into them to help keep a medical face mask on without irritating the ears during a long shift. Ray said, in the last week, she has had an influx of inquiries from healthcare professionals asking to have buttons sewn onto her headbands.

“Wanting to do what we can to help with the pandemic, we decided we would give customers the option to purchase our Fitbands™ with buttons sewn on,” Ray said.

Hello Headband™ plans to have this design up for sale by the end of next week. Ray believes the headbands will be popular by adding extra functionality to help healthcare workers that have to wear face masks during the pandemic.

Like many other local businesses, Hello Headband has had to adapt to Govenor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. Hello Headband™ was set to open its doors at the Keller Station in Peoria for the very first time this weekend, but the closure of all non-essential businesses halted those plans.

“The recent virus outbreak has been an unfortunate happening that aligned with our store opening. It has inhibited our ability to expand if needed or hire help. Currently, we are doing our best to meet customer expectations and demand. We are working very hard to make sure we see ourselves through this pandemic.” Megan Ray, Owner of Hello Headband

Ray started her business back in 2011 on a creative whim after she made her first headband. She started selling her headbands on Etsy, an online website for people to buy or sell hand-made products. Hello Headband™ grew a large following through word of mouth and social media. As her business expanded, her sister Erin, started helping her full-time.

Now, the two Ray sisters co-own Hello Headband™. Erin manages the social media accounts, customer service and sales, while Megan makes the headbands. From making upwards of 20 headbands per style and pattern, Hello Headband™ now makes hundreds of each pattern. Hello Headband™ currently has several different headband styles for everyone, including babies, children and adults.

Hello Headband™ Twistbands™

Hello Headband™ will open in Peoria’s Keller Station

“When Hello Headband™ started we always dreamed of opening a store front. When the idea for opening a storefront came to fruition we decided it had to be the right place. When we heard of an available space at Keller Station we went to see if it would work with our brand. Having started by selling headbands at local markets, we decided Keller Station was a perfect fit as they have a variety of experiences and eventually will open a market.” Megan Ray, Owner of Hello Headband

Although the pandemic has impacted the grand opening of Hello Headband™ at the moment, Ray says she’s excited for the future. “While the current pandemic has slowed down our ability to grow, we are keeping up with demand the best we can,” Ray said.

Hello Headband will continue online-only sales on its website during the stay-at-home order. Ray says she has looking forward to opening the doors to her shop at the Keller Station as soon as things have cleared up.

“We will be moving our grand opening to a later date and plan to see everyone on the other side of this pandemic!” Megan Ray, Owner of Hello Headband ™