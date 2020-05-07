Hy-Vee now offering two-hour express grocery pickup

West DES MOINES, Iowa (WMBD) — Hy-Vee announced that it is offering an express pickup option for customers ordering online Thursday.

With an increased demand for Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online Grocery ordering service, Hy-Vee has rolled out a “Get it Faster” option to allow customers in a hurry to get their food in 2 hours.

A limited number of two-hour pickups will be available daily from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. at each store location. The option will cost customers an extra $9.95.

Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice President of E-commerce Tom Crocker said the option will help customers get grocery items faster than ever before.

“Hy-Vee’s new two-hour pickup option will give Hy-Vee customers a chance to get the grocery items they need faster than ever before,” Crocker said. “This option, along with increasing our number of available Aisles Online time slots, will only continue to add to the exceptional level of customer service we’re able to provide.”

Hy-Vee has also expanded the number of products available online to include baking, cosmetics, and lawn and garden products.

Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery ordering service can be used online and on the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.

