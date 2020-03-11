Hy-Vee transitioning Market Grille restaurants to Wahlburgers locations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WMBD) — Goodbye Market Grille, hello Wahlburgers: Hy-Vee is regionally switching its Market Grille restaurants to Wahlburgers locations.

Peoria has one Market Grille full-service restaurant at the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee, and one Market Grille Express at Sheridan Village Hy-Vee. Only the Hy-Vee Market Grille at Grand Prairie will transition to a Wahlburgers, Hy-Vee public relations director Christina Gayman said.

The transitions will take place by the early summer. During this transition, the dining area will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, and will serve a modified Market Grille menu including breakfast, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and other daily specials that can be ordered at a kiosk. The full-service bar will remain.

Gayman said some employees will transition to other positions within the store, some will join the Wahlburgers team, and some will be laid off.

She also confirmed the Bloomington Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurant will also transition to a Wahlburgers.

“Our customers are wanting more fresh and convenient meal options,” Gayman said.

Information about Wahlburgers grand opening dates has not been shared at this time.

The Springfield Hy-Vee location will also transition to a Wahlburgers.