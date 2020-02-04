Local Hy-Vee stores no longer open 24-hours starting next week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD)– Hy-Vee shoppers across Central Illinois who grab groceries during the overnight hours will have to come up with another game plan. Several stores will no longer be open 24 hours starting Mon. Feb 10.

The company announced Monday that its goal is to reallocate several overnight team members to better assist customers during busier daytime hours.

Peoria locations on Sheridan Road and in Grand Prairie will be open 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

The Canton store will be open from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Bloomington location will be open from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.