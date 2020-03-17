Illinois dentists urged to stop seeing patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Dental offices are faced with choosing if they want to see patients amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Illinois State Dental Society said dentists are in one of the highest risk categories for transmission and contraction of the virus. Offices are encouraged to only treat patients requiring emergency dental procedures.
At this time, Gov. JB Pritzker hasn’t issued any specific dental decision, but the ISDS recommends dental offices to implement this plan Tuesday through the end of the month.
A statement for ISDS reads,
“In the next two weeks, we anticipate that the Centers for Disease Control, American Dental Association and Illinois Department of Public Health may establish additional safety measures above and beyond our already comprehensive universal standards of infection control. We also recognize that dentists, as small business owners, have families and employees who rely on us. By taking these additional precautions, we hope to minimize the long-term impact on our offices by the spread of this virus. The ADA is advocating for relief for dental offices at the federal level, and ISDS will, of course, continue advocating for our members in Springfield.”