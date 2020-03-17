Illinois dentists urged to stop seeing patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Dental offices are faced with choosing if they want to see patients amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Illinois State Dental Society said dentists are in one of the highest risk categories for transmission and contraction of the virus. Offices are encouraged to only treat patients requiring emergency dental procedures.

At this time, Gov. JB Pritzker hasn’t issued any specific dental decision, but the ISDS recommends dental offices to implement this plan Tuesday through the end of the month.

A statement for ISDS reads,