1  of  2
Breaking News
Tazewell County reports first COVID-19 death, Tri-County cases now at 32 More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois since Sunday
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Illinois lawmakers effort ways to stabilize the economy once COVID-19 health crisis lifts

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois lawmakers are looking at ways to stabilize the economy once the health crisis of COVID-19 lifts. State Senator Dave Koehler is heading an economic revitalization committee.

It’s one of 15 senate committees State Senate President Don Harmon is asking for. Koehler’s committee will look at stabilizing local economies and helping small businesses rebound.

The goal is to put the state in a position for success.

“We’re nowhere near being where we should be and that’s going to take a while but how long? I don’t know,” said State Sen. Koehler. “We need to be ready to assist in every way that we can because we all depend on each other. Local business depends on government. The government depends on the business. It’s a partnership.”

The bipartisan committee meets for the first time Thursday.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News