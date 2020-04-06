Illinois lawmakers effort ways to stabilize the economy once COVID-19 health crisis lifts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois lawmakers are looking at ways to stabilize the economy once the health crisis of COVID-19 lifts. State Senator Dave Koehler is heading an economic revitalization committee.

It’s one of 15 senate committees State Senate President Don Harmon is asking for. Koehler’s committee will look at stabilizing local economies and helping small businesses rebound.

The goal is to put the state in a position for success.

“We’re nowhere near being where we should be and that’s going to take a while but how long? I don’t know,” said State Sen. Koehler. “We need to be ready to assist in every way that we can because we all depend on each other. Local business depends on government. The government depends on the business. It’s a partnership.”

The bipartisan committee meets for the first time Thursday.

