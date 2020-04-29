Area philanthropist donates $40k to Peoria’s Neighborhood House, needs donations of pet food

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Feeding people and providing meals at home. It’s the mission of Peoria’s Neighborhood House, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a donation from local philanthropist, Kim Blickenstaff, the non-profit will be able to continue serving the community.

Despite COVID-19 restricting programs, Neighborhood House continues to support those in need. Volunteers putting forth 1,500 hours of service.

“This donation is going to allow us to not only continue with what we’re doing but continue to grow with the need,” said CEO of Neighborhood House, Becky Rossman.

For volunteers like Britt Ewalt, providing meals even to first-timers brought a sense of community to the forefront.

“Nobody should feel bad about anything that happens and if they need the help,” said Ewalt. “Come and get the help. That’s what it’s there for.”

Entrepreneur Kim Blickenstaff pledged $40,000 to Neighborhood House Tuesday just as the United Way’s funding was set to expire at the end of April.

“We increased our food pantry by 800% with the amount of food we were putting out,” said Rossman. “We are now feeding 180 children.”

Neighborhood House also provides Meals on Wheels for seniors and Critter Meals on Wheels, which feeds the elderly’s pets.

“We’ve added 200 seniors since March 16,” said Rossman. “So we have more pets in the program. So we’re looking for donations of six to 10 lb. bags of dog and cat food.”

The Neighborhood House food pantry is open every Thursday at 10 a.m. You need to have an ID with you. Donations are accepted daily.

If you’d like to volunteer, CLICK HERE or call 309-674-1131. Neighborhood House is located at 1020 S. Matthew, Peoria IL 61605.

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday: Free Lunch at 12:15 pm

More information on how to donate or volunteer can be found on Neighborhood Houses website.

