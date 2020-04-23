LaHood, Bustos say getting federal dollars to Central Illinois municipalities is important amid the pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) said he’s been in talks with mayors from Peoria, Bloomington, and Normal to see how the federal government can help towns, villages, and cities cope with revenue losses due to the pandemic.

The congressman said he wants to find ways to help local municipalities with financial losses from the past six weeks. He said in the next relief bill he hopes to give dollars to cities to help out.

“I think it’s better,” said Rep. LaHood. “Instead of giving a lump sum of money to the state and having them divvy it up to the cities…I think it’s better to direct the money directly to cities and municipalities. So that’s what I think will have the biggest impact and we can look at the size of cities, for instance, most of the cities in my district are 250,000 and less, I think giving money directly to them…and let me just state, we’re never going to be able to give enough money to fill the gap, but we do have an obligation and responsibility to [help].”

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) is also brainstorming ways to aid struggling municipalities said aid will come in the next stimulus relief bill.

“Our next aid package, which we are calling CARES 2,” said Bustos. “My goal with that is to ensure that we’re getting help to all of those who are struggling to survive during these unprecedented times and that includes cities like Peoria and other towns and cities across our congressional district.”

“Any steps that we’re going to do or any steps we’re going to take going forward has to be bipartisan like everything we’ve passed up until this point,” Bustos said. “So we have to make sure we’re working together and that we have a sense of urgency about this.”

Congressman LaHood says that this money will not be able to be used to bail outRe

