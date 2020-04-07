Local bakery’s cupcake named best in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A husband and wife-owned local bakery and restaurant has been recognized by a national food media outlet.

According to “Eat This, Not That!,” the best cupcake in Illinois is the Peach Cobbler Cupcake at The Chef and the Baker in Peoria. The media outlet highlighted the best cupcake per state last month and the local business shared the news on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The Chef and the Baker is run by Ian and Karen Hocker, who are the chef and the baker, respectively.

“With all the bakeries and cupcake shops in Chicago, I am so honored to be mentioned,” Karen wrote.

The Chef and the Baker is located at 106 E McClure Ave.