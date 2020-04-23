Menards temporarily bans kids from stores during coronavirus pandemic

Closings
CHICAGO (WGN) — Menards has temporarily banned children and pets from its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced as part of new safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The policy applies to anyone under the age of 16 and went into effect earlier this month.

Service animals will still be allowed in stores.

The home improvement chain offers pickup service for online orders placed through their website.

The company previously announced reduced hours to ensure more time for cleaning. Their hours are temporarily 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Wisconsin-based company has about 350 locations throughout the Midwest.

