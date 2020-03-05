More than 400 Peoria children to benefit from Walmart’s $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– More than 400 local children in the Peoria area will continue to realize their potential through Big Brothers Big Sisters thanks to a large check from Walmart.

Typically, the retail box store grants around $1,000, which makes Thursday’s donation of $10,000 a bit more generous.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a one-on-one mentoring program aimed at helping kids reach their full potential.

It was completely out of the blue, so very surpsising. We are gearing up for our biggest fundraiser of the year, so to get this extra $10,000 to support the agency really means a lot to us. To know that people in our community know what Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about and the impact that we’re making… just to know that their support just wanting to give us this additional $10,000 just means a lot. Jami Truelove, President/CEO | Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ biggest fundraiser of the year, Bowl For Kids’ Sake, is coming up on March 14 and 15 at Landmark Lanes in Peoria.