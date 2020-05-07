Morton financial advisors recommend ‘cash is king’ during a crisis

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Local senior wealth advisors advised Central Illinoisans to plan to have three months of expenses in a savings account. As the area navigates a heightened unstable financial period this guidance is aimed at helping families and single-income homes stay financially stable.

Advisors with Morton’s Creekmur Wealth Management said Thursday everyone’s financial situation is different.

“We’re all in this storm together, but we’re all in different boats,” said Creekmur Wealth Management’s Founder, John Creekmur, CFP®. “So, financially we all have different backgrounds and different circumstances coming into this and also right now. The number one rule of financial planning is to know yourself and to be honest with what your situation is.”

Advisors suggest to immediately save your stimulus check, tax returns or earned income credit deposit. Those dollars should go into savings and be used for pressing bills.

“Remember, in times of crisis, cash is king,” said And so you want to try to set those dollars aside first, and put it in savings, and then once you go that, then take a step back and say which of our bills are pressing and need to be paid right away, but try to retain as much of those dollars as you possibly can.”

LifeHack, a life skills organization, divulges nine ways to save money.

Don’t waste your money Plan ahead and have a savings’ goal for retirement Become debt-free as soon as possible Eat all of your meals at home Get a piggy bank and save your change every day Look for buy-one-get-one-free deals on groceries Use cash instead of your credit card Set up an automatic payment to you 401K or equivalent retirement account Always think long-term

