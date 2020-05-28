Morton Park District lending picnic tables to businesses planning to offer outdoor dining Friday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton businesses are being backed by the park district. The move comes as village business owners are finding ways to accommodate outdoor seating Friday.

At least 10 Morton businesses are getting their hands on picnic tables, while they prepare for customers.

“We’ve all been talking about how we’re all in this together and we’re all going to get through this together,” said Morton’s Park District Executive Director, Joel Dickerson. “Those are two of the catchphrases that have been used since the start of this, and I think it’s time for us to put some action into those words.”

The village’s park district is handing out five tables to each business.

“There are so many people who have been financially impacted by the current health situation,” said Dickerson. “Anything that any of us can do to help those businesses out is a positive thing.”

One of the businesses planning on utilizing the offer is Sucre Sweets located at 321 S First Avenue.

“Having that availability is amazing,” said Sucre Sweets and Socials owner, Keely Letourneau. “It allows us to be able to serve more people and to get more people in socially distant without having to front money purchase new things.”

The sweet shop’s owner said Thursday it will offer full service on disposable menus, which is aimed at keeping person to person interactions at a minimum.

“Our employees will be taking their orders, making their shakes or whatever their items are, and bringing it out to them…all on disposable cups, plates, and everything to everything is just a one-person touch,” said Letourneau.

The businesses can keep the tables until they can begin offering inside dining at a full capacity.

Others taking advantage:

Office On Main

Brass Bull

Miss Vickie’s Cafe

Eli’s

Potters Bowling Alley

Schooners

La Fiesta

*List is subject to change