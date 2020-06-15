NURX, a telemedicine practice, sees a 50% spike in requests for birth control

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting access to birth control. A telemedicine practice, NURX, said it’s experienced a 50% spike in requests for birth control since March. The company said women are ordering online through the app to get prescriptions delivered to their door.

“So many patients found they needed to be at home, didn’t really want to be exposed, but also were having trouble getting appointments, getting refills, and didn’t really want to go to the pharmacy where they could get exposed,” said Julie Graves, family practice and public health doctor with NURX. “We’ve been so happy that we could deliver right to people’s mailboxes and avoid the need for them to risk catching COVID-19 by going out to a doctor’s office or pharmacy.”

“We wanted to make it easy,” said Graves. “We know it’s so hard to get birth control for so many women. It’s hard to get an appointment. Take time off work. Find child care. Finances can be difficult, and we thought ‘what can we do to make that better?’ So, we developed this telemedicine practice where people can come in through an app or through the web and find what they need. Talk to the doctors, the nurses, the nurse practitioners, and PAs. Get the kind of healthcare advice and counsel that they need and then get the birth control shipped right to them.”

NURX has licensed providers in every state that it offers healthcare services.

Alabama

California

Colorado

Washington DC

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

If you need to reach a nurse, either send a message through the portal or call 1-800-321-NURX, and request to speak with a nurse. A nurse will return your call or text you via the app.

The NURX medical team said everyone deserves access to personalized, non-judgmental healthcare.

It offers more than 100 generic and name brand birth control options.

“We have a lot of options [for birth control] at $15 a pack, which is a really great price especially for people who pay cash,” said Graves. “For a lot of women, those pills will be $0 with their copay or insurance.”

NURX also offers STI testing, genital herpes treatment, oral herpes treatment, emergency contraception, HIV prep, and HPV screening.

