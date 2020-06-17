Outdoor dining expanding in downtown Bloomington ahead of Father’s Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Outdoor dining is expanding in Bloomington.

The city announced Wednesday, it’s extending seating options for local businesses.

A parking area sits empty on North Main Street in Bloomington around 11:30 a.m., though public works crews were beginning to make changes. The city said some streets and parking lanes throughout the downtown district will be fully or partially closed come this weekend.

“Phase three on June first, we closed off some of our downtown parking spaces and that was to allow restaurants and bar owners to expand the outdoor experience,” said Bloomington City Manager, Tim Gleason. “We knew when we did that a couple of weeks ago, that we were going to further expand space downtown and that was to actually close some lanes in different locations.”

“I think they realized the economical standpoint is the more money we bring in, the more money they get,” said Mike Hill, the owner of Maguire’s Bar and Grill. “I think it’s good for people to get out and walk around downtown.”

Bloomington’s Brass Pig Smoke And Alehouse said it’s thrilled to see space opening up ahead of Gov. Pritzker’s phase four stage of his Restore Illinois plan.

“I’ve wanted Bloomington, downtown Bloomington to open up the streets a little bit more,” said John Solberg, the owner/pit-master of Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse. “Bring the people down here, get a lot of walk around business. We’re getting a lot of dining just based on people being outside. I think it’s going to revitalize downtown if we can do some more dining out here.”

“Even though COVID-19 had a traumatic impact on us, we also saw this as an opportunity to try something that’s been discussed in the community for quite some time,” said Gleason. “So that’ll what’s going to be open just shy of Father’s Day weekend.”

A lunch regular at Brass Pig encouraging others to take advantage of outdoor dining.

“It’s my eighth time coming,” said Dave Strong.”[They’ve] been open for three weeks and been here eight times. They bring out new cups every time you need a refill. Staff wears masks, so it’s safe.”

While driving or eating in downtown Bloomington, city officials said to be mindful while navigating to your dinner choice.

With this expansion, there are a few things you need to know before visiting.

1) Drive safely!

2) Some streets and parking lanes throughout the Downtown district will be fully closed or partially closed. Please be mindful when navigating to your destination.

3) Parking in Downtown is currently FREE! Check out the map here!

While you in downtown, be sure to check out some of our non-food & beverage businesses as well. A full listing of businesses can be found here!

