Parts of Navy Pier to reopen Wednesday with masked staff

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Navy Pier plans to begin reopening Wednesday, nearly three months after closing as part of state and city efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Initial reopening plans include outdoor restaurant spaces, tour boats, parking garages and outdoor parks and piers.

Navy Pier officials said carnival rides including its Ferris wheel and indoor spaces including the Chicago Children’s Museum will not reopen yet.

Firework shows also remain shut down. Staff who work directly with visitors will be required to wear face coverings and Navy Pier has assigned some employees as “social distancing ambassadors” to remind people to keep space between groups. 

