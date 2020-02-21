Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced that Amy Whiting-McCoy will serve as the new Executive Director of the organization.

Whiting-McCoy was selected for the position following a local search. Chamber Board President Dan Pfeifer said the search committee reviewed a pool of well-qualified candidates.

“We had several very talented individuals interested in the position,” Pfeifer said. “Amy demonstrated great leadership skills, the ability to build strong relationships within the region, and an enthusiastic passion for the Pekin community.”

Whiting-McCoy will assume her new role on March 9. She said she is eager to get started in her new role.

“I am honored to be named Executive Director of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Whiting-McCoy. “I want to help foster and promote a vibrant business environment that will help our businesses prosper.”

Whiting-McCoy has held several positions in her career spanning over 20 years in the insurance industry, including agency ownership and management.

Retiring executive director Bill Fleming will remain with the Chamber through the end of March.