Peoria bakery says it’s equipped to handle minimum wage increase

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ minimum wage is increasing to $10 per hour Wednesday. State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.

In February of 2019, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law Senate Bill 1. The legislation will gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour between now and January 2025. July first’s minimum wage increase is part of the multi-year plan.

For Peoria’s Le Bakery, it’s ownership saying Tuesday that it’s ready for the requirement.

“It won’t be easy, but I think it’s fair for the other people and I think it’ll be good,” said Owner Christian Palermo.

Target is upping its minimum wage from 13 to 15 dollars an hour next month. The change will take effect on July 5. That’s a few months ahead of the deadline target set for itself when it pledged three years ago to implement the raise by December 2020.

The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1. The next increase to $11 comes July 2021.

Illinois Chamber of Commerce on July Minimum Wage Increase

Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch said the increase will hurt employers who are already struggling due to the pandemic.

“The statewide minimum wage increase is just another burden on small businesses struggling to rehire workers and cut this historic unemployment rate caused by the COVID-19 Recession,” Maisch said.

“Delaying the minimum wage increase is a reasonable and balanced approach to helping small businesses recover from the crisis, especially since the administration has discussed the possibility of returning to Stage 3 and re-shuttering thousands of businesses. This statewide wage increase in the face of unprecedented unemployment will ensure more businesses never reopen or rehire.”

