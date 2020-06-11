Peoria health leaders reminding businesses about dining compliances during Phase 3

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — About 99.8% of licensed food establishments in Peoria County are taking safety precautions and following the state’s phased reopening plan, the Peoria City/County Health Department said Thursday.

Seemingly addressing the handful of businesses that have fully opened, defying Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the health department said most of the 1135 establishments are taking precautions to keep their workforce and customers safe.

“These establishments are champions and advocates in supporting the health and safety of the community. We further applaud those businesses that voluntarily comply with the COVID-19 protocols set forth by Public Health professionals and that self-certify at the www.RestoreHOI.com,” states Monica Hendrickson, Peoria City/County Health Department administrator.

Under the state’s reopening plan, restaurants are only allowed to use outdoor seating. They cannot reopen for dine-in service until Phase 4.

“The next 15 days is key for moving into the next phase which will continue to reopen various industries, including food establishments. We do not want to see an uptick in cases, or jeopardize our ability to move into Phase 4,” Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand said. “We continue to stress the need to practice social distancing, use of face coverings, and frequent handwashing.

In support of the governor’s executive order, the Peoria City/County Health Department will follow and pursue local ordinance enactments for non-compliant food establishments. These actions include revocation of food safety licenses, as well as the issuance of fines and penalties.

“We have always encouraged businesses that require a state license to comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders and not potentially jeopardize their state licenses,” Mayor Jim Ardis said. “We understand the sense of urgency for businesses to re-open.”

