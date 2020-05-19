Peoria Heights still taking applications for business mortgage, rent grants

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Peoria Heights is giving out grants to local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through June 5.

So far, Peoria Heights leaders have handed out more than $85,000 in grants to businesses in the village’s two Business Development Districts. The Village Board set aside $330,000 to help with mortgage or lease payments. The BDDs include the two primary commercial corridors in the Heights along Prospect Road and War Memorial Drive but extend to businesses beyond that.

“I think it’s everything we expected,” Village Administrator Dustin Sutton said. “The applications were coming in quick. We had checks in hand 48 hours later.”

Thus far, 66 businesses have received a total of $85,648; this is an average of almost $1,300 per recipient. Another 15 or so applications are still being processed. The maximum award is $1,500.

Businesses can access the applications by going to the Peoria Heights website at https://www.peoriaheights.org/home and scrolling down to the “BDD Lease and Mortgage Grant Applications.”

Documentation must be provided as evidence of the amount of mortgage or rent paid on or after May 1, 2020.