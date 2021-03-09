Peoria PlayHouse available for private rentals beginning March 13

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After almost a year of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, a popular destination for children is slowly opening up.

The Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum can be rented out for private parties beginning March 13, with special pricing for members. Rentals are available in two-hour blocks and include admission for up to 20 children and 40 individuals total.

“Parents who book rentals here will notice a few differences. There’s no kinetic sand at our sand table, there’s no costumes on our floor, but kids will have the run of all six exhibits. It is the PlayHouse that you know and love and we can’t wait to welcome families back,” said Rebecca Shulman, the museum’s director.

Other removed items include stethoscopes, fabric and plush toys, dolls, books and bean bags.

To maximize safety, there will be hand sanitizer stations available, and masks are required for ages two and up. Food and drinks are not allowed, but people can bring water.

The museum will be disinfected between rentals.

Virtual programs will still continue, and the next one is on March 13. Kids can make a leprechaun catcher, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We heard from many, many families over the last year how much they’ve missed us, which we’re grateful for and we’re really happy to open, even on a limited basis,” Shulman said.

For more details and to book a party, visit museum’s website, or send an email to playhouse@peoriaparks.org.