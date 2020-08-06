Peoria Rotary-North donates $10,000 worth of ‘self-care kits’ to Center for Prevention of Abuse

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Packing positivity in a philanthropic way. Peoria’s Rotary Club-North bagging more than 450 self-care kits to deliver to local survivors of abuse. The community support, to the tune of $10,000, shows the dedication of service, reliability, and trust in the Greater Peoria region.

More than 450 blue and purple drawstring bags are packed with items like shampoo, conditioner, and journals during Thursday’s Peoria Rotary Club-North meeting. The bags then delivered to Peoria’s Center for Prevention of Abuse.

“Things that make them feel like they’re special and they have something to help them through their process,” said president-elect Kelli Evans.

The philanthropic work aims to help Central Illinois survivors of abuse begin healing physically and mentally. The Center For Prevention of Abuse sees more than 6,000 clients in a year’s time. It said these kits will offer a sense of relief.

“When we can give them comfort, like providing them with these items…recovery takes a lot of different forms,” said Executive Director, Carol Merna. “Healing takes a lot of different forms and to be able to provide people with these basic needs can make the world of difference to somebody.”

The pair of organizations agreed being loyal to local will bring positive change here at home.

“It makes a world of difference,” said Merna. “Nothing can beat when you can have two organizations partner together for the greater good… to make the community a better place and to help people.”

The care kits were delivered to the center on Thursday. Peoria Rotary-North is now looking towards the 2021 community support grant and who they can impact next.

About the Center for Prevention of Abuse

The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is the only agency authorized by the State of Illinois to provide a combination of domestic violence, sexual assault, sexual abuse, human trafficking, and adult protective services for survivors of abuse. Annually, CFPA serves more than 5,000 women, men, and children, affected by violence and abuse. CFPA offers school-based abuse prevention programming to students pre-K through college age, reaching nearly 36,000 young people each year. Through these activities, plus community presentations and trainings, CFPA lives out its mission to help everyone – women, men, and children – live free from violence and abuse. For more information about CFPA, visit www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org or call 309-691-0551. The crisis line is available 24/7 1-800-559-SAFE (7233) and all victim services are free and confidential.

About Rotary

What is Rotary? Rotary is an international organization of business, professional and community leaders united worldwide to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.



The Rotary Club of Peoria-North meets at Barrack’s Cater Inn Banquet Center at 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway every Thursday from 11:45 AM – 1:15 PM.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected