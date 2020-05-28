Peoria Zoo makes adjustments before opening to the public, must purchase tickets online

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Zoo is offering two separate time slots for the public to enjoy time outside and see the animals. The zoo’s executive director said Thursday zoo members can stop by starting Friday; however, visits from the public will begin on Saturday.

All visitors will use a one way path designed to make social distancing an achievable goal.

“Online ticketing is going to let us get people in here very very quickly,” said Peoria Zoo Director, Yvonne Strode. “I know people don’t like to stand in lines at the best of times, and certainly not now, we don’t want them to, so those online tickets will let them in here and not overwhelm it.”

Face masks are mandatory for anyone over the age of two. Yellow circles in areas with higher traffic help keep social distancing in mind. Strode said zoo-goers can bring in drinks and small snacks, however, lunches can be eaten outside in Glen Oak Park.

As of 3:53 Thursday, there are 141 tickets for the first time slot on Saturday, which runs 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

165 tickets are available for Saturday’s second time slot from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

