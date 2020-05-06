Peoria’s leaders honoring code inspectors during Building Safety Month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A month-long public awareness campaign is designed to help Peorians understand the roles of those maintaining public safety.

The City of Peoria Community Development Department is celebrating the 40th Annual Building Safety Month this May.

The theme this year is “Safer Buildings, Safer Communities, Safer World”.

“This whole month and this time is really about recognizing the amazing work our inspectors are doing kind of on a day-to-day basis to ensure our communities are safe, not only now, but in the long run,” said the Community Development Assistant Director, Joe Dulin.

With 57,000 members worldwide, the International Code Council (ICC) founded this campaign to raise awareness on how building codes and code officials improve and protect the places we live, work, and play. Communities need building codes to protect their citizens from disasters like fires, weather-related events, and structural collapses; model building codes are society’s best way of protecting structures from these types of potentially devastating situations.

“The building and code inspectors play such an integral role in our community for the long term health of the community,” said Dulin. “When things get built, or things get maintained, that property is preserved for the future so it really is saving taxpayer dollars by making sure the investment is made upfront. It’s keeping the most vulnerable populations safe.”

Although City Hall remains closed to visitors, the Building Safety Division of the Community Development Department continues to keep the public safe by ensuring all applicable national, state, and local building codes and ordinances are being followed. New construction, additions, renovations, remodeling, and changes in the existing use of residential and commercial projects are all inspected by the Building Safety Division. Please contact the Development Center at CommunityDevelopment@peoriagov.org or (309) 494-8600 for any questions about permitting and plan review.

For additional information on Building Safety Month and the International Code Council, please visit https://www.iccsafe.org/advocacy/building-safety-month/2020-building-safety-month/.

Latest Headlines