PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Peoria’s Mark Twain Hotel is temporarily closed until the end of the month, according to Two25 a restaurant inside the building.

According to Two25’s Facebook post, it credits a Memorial Day thunderstorm for water damage. The post reads that electrical repairs will be completed within 30 days of May 29.

The restaurant can no longer providing carry out orders and cannot offer outdoor seating.

This story will be updated.