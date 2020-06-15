Peoria’s Pizza Ranch delivered cease and desist, sparks protest for Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Pizza Ranch was hand-delivered a cease and desist from The Peoria City/County Health Department after the business opened for indoor dining last Tuesday.

The establishment said it limited it’s the dine-in capacity to 50% while adding additional sanitation stations. The restaurant was closed due to COVID-19. It was able to open outdoor seating under phase three of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

An employee with Pizza Ranch tells WMBD it’s still running the buffet with patio seating. The inside dining room is now closed.





The development sparked a protest from those backing the business’s decision to open. It’ll be held Sat. June 20 at 1 p.m. outside the Brandywine location.

https://www.facebook.com/events/570385710517602/permalink/571163767106463/

Latest Headlines