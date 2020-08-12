Peoria’s Pop-A-Shot ranks 307 on 2020 Inc. 5000 list

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria business marked as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine.

Pop-A-Shot, the creator of the arcade basketball game, ranked number 307 out of 5,000. Pop-A-Shot was one of a handful of honorees that Inc. showcased with a video overview.

The company grew by almost 1,500 percent from 2016 — 2019 with revenue over $8 million.

“In 2016, or the years prior to taking over the business…they were selling about 300 games per year,” said Tony Stucker, CEO of Pop-A-Shot. “This year, we’ll probably be doing about 50,000, so exponential growth.”

The company’s CEO said the timing couldn’t be better.

“We had to pause a little bit because of the pandemic to kind of get up and running,” said Stucker. “Actually this week was the first week we had a number of new people start so this is almost our kick-off week here from Kansas, so the timings great for that.”

Earlier this week, Pop-A-Shot officially moved its headquarters from Kansas to a renovated space in Peoria’s warehouse district.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, the list is the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s, Pandora, Patagonia, LinkedIn, Zappo’s and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 to 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

