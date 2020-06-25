Proposed Peoria Heights hotel gets green light

An artists’ rendering of the proposed Atrium Hotel in Peoria Heights. Submitted graphic.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A hotel being proposed by developer Kim Blickenstaff is one that officials with his company say has been moved forward.

In a news release, KDB Group says the Peoria Height’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the site plan and four zoning-related variances. The proposal will be considered by the full Village Board at their July 7 meeting.

The $20 million, 57-room, four-story Atrium Hotel will be built at 4615 N. Prospect Road, and is expected to be complete in 16 to 18 months, according to the release. Some site work has already been done.

“It’s a beautiful, boutique-style hotel,” said Trustee Elizabeth Khazzam, in the news release from KDB Group. “It reflects the architecture of our village, the historic architecture.”

According to the KDB Group release, Zoning Board of Appeals members praised the landscaping and “the hotel’s green roof,” along with how they claim the developer has worked with neighbors and village officials.

Seattle-based Columbia Hospitality Group will manage and brand the hotel. CORE Construction of Peoria is the general contractor. There is no word on how many hotel or construction jobs will be created.

“It’s very unique,” Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan said in the release. “It’s not going to be your standard Super 8 or even a Marriott. It’s specific to Peoria Heights, for sure.”