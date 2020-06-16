Renters offered advice on how to make payments as COVID-19 pandemic lingers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Financial concerns continue to burden both renters and property owners as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

Apartment Guide, a company that connects renters with ideal apartments, advises renters to check your lease for guidance on payments, or payment plans, then set up a time to talk to your landlord about your extenuating circumstances.

“Be willing to compromise, because they’re going to make concessions to you, so you might need to make certain concessions to them,” said Apartment Guide’s managing editor, Brian Carberry. “Work something out that’s going to benefit both of you, because you don’t want to come back and have this conversation a month later.”

Apartment Guide’s own poll of 1,000 renters showed 40% of them are worried about how to make that payment.

“We’re actually seeing that since April, the number of people that have been able to pay their rent each month has gone up,” said Carberry. “More people paid their rent in May than in April. In June, we’re pacing to make their rent in May.”

