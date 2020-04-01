‘Retail Therapy Thursday’ aims to boost Peoria area businesses

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria region is prompting consumers to head online, over the phone, and even utilize social media to do a little retail therapy. Thursday’s ‘retail therapy’ event is geared towards helping local businesses stay afloat during the uncertainty of COVID-19.

With the stress of COVID-19, small businesses, retail shops, and consignment stores are finding creative ways to stimulate business.

“Obviously with the times the way they are, we are just encouraging people to shop online, use your social media, we are all, I’m sure, reaching out in ways we never thought we would have to before,” said the owner of Castaways in Washington, Cindy Keller.

Thursday, Support comes in the form of ‘retail therapy.’

“It’s a great time to shop,” said Keller. “We’ve got so many great ones in the Peoria area. Most of them have a Facebook or Instagram and I know Castaways has started a website in the last couple of weeks so I’m sure that’s the case for others as well.”

JD Dalfonso with the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “During these uncertain times, we must come together as a community to support our local businesses in any way we can.”

Libby Koszuta owns a Perfect Pear Boutique in Peoria Heights. She said even though her doors are closed, she’s using social media as a selling platform.

“In the midst of this crisis, it’s such a positive boost of energy people in our community helping friends, and strangers, in any way they can so support us now so we will be here in the future,” said Koszuta. “I really think shopping makes us happy and I think we could all use a little happiness right now. Retail Therapy Thursday is a great idea that I really believe will truly help struggling small boutiques and other small businesses.”

20% off entire purchase from Facebook and Instagram pages

Online gift card purchases available

Storage Options & Solutions:

Virtual Design consultations available

Hayloft Shops:

Rain Cape Special

Shop by mail or curbside pickup

Call (309)657-3788

RC Outfitters:

Sherman’s:

Call: (309)691-4100

The Nook:

Peoria Riverfront Museum store:

Call: (309)863-3008

