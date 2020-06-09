Rivian to locate its Customer Engagement Center at Normal campus

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Automaker company Rivian is set to put its Customer Engagement Center at its Normal campus, which will bring more job opportunities to the community.

The location will allow the Customer Engagement Center team to train in and around the vehicles – providing a level of first-hand knowledge and vehicle access that will optimize the support Rivian customers receive, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The center is part of Rivian’s more than $750 million investment into its Normal facilities.

It will hire up to 40 team members by the end of 2020.

“We’re thrilled to locate the Customer Engagement Center in Normal,” said Tony Caravano, Senior Director of Retail & Customer Experience. “Imagine being in contact with our customers every day while having the ability to watch our teams build their vehicles. You’re going to feel excited, and you’ll transfer that enthusiasm directly to our consumer community.”

The center will serve as the customer’s guide through the Rivian ownership journey, from configuration to delivery and beyond. Rivian owners will be able to interact with the center digitally or by phone.

“We know there is a deep well of customer service expertise in the Bloomington-Normal area and we can’t wait to center a portion of that talent around our plant operation,” Caravano said.

Rivian acquired the Normal plant back in 2017.

