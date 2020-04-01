Scam artists looking to steal bank information, manipulating stimulus package

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Illinois wants to warn you about the most recent scams.

Scammers are looking to take advantage of the federal stimulus package signed late last week by President Trump.

BBB President Jessica Tharp says they’ll use social media to send you messages, lying to you by telling you to give them your bank information so you can get your check faster.

“You’ll get a text message, with some instructions, with a link to complete some personal information or even provide a credit card depending what it is,” Tharp said.

“In this particular scam with the stimulus package, one of the common things they’re going to be asking for is your banking information. Again, they’re going to be claiming this is going to expedite your receipt of your stimulus check,” Tharp added.

Tharp says if you do get scammed, let your bank know as soon as possible.

She also says to check with the BBB if you think something seems fishy, as scammers can empty your bank account in the matter of seconds.

“What will make this time incredibly effective for scam artists, is there’s a lot of confusion about the Coronavirus and the stimulus package going around. Anytime there’s something big like that, it provides a good opportunity for these scam artists to make some money and get some victims out of it. It’s important that if you are getting an opportunity that maybe this is part of it, maybe it’s not, all you have to do is just check it out. Contact the Better Business Bureau and we’ll research it for you,” Tharp said.

You can reach the BBB at (309) 688-3741.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected