Scherer Mazda offers free oil changes, car wash to healthcare workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria’s Scherer Mazda is offering free oil changes and car washes to all healthcare workers. Monday, the dealerships general manager said it’s a great opportunity to help the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The deal applies to cars, CUV’s and most SUV’s. The deal excludes trucks.

“It’s extremely important that we take care of things that we don’t want them to worry about right now,” said Owner Jim Scherer of Scherer Mazda. “They’ve got enough to worry about. There’s a lot of fear out there and they’re doing their darndest to make sure they’re squashing it as much as possible.”

The free maintenance runs through May 4. Healthcare workers can call the store at 309-691-0300

or head online to make an appointment. The dealership is located at 2300 W Pioneer Pkwy, Peoria, IL 61615.

Latest Headlines