Starbucks returns to sales growth in its fiscal Q2

A customers exits the drive thru lane at a Starbucks coffee shop, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said its sales rose 11% to $6.7 billion in the quarter. That was just shy of Wall Street’s forecast revenue of $6.78 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

“Our second quarter results demonstrated impressive momentum in the business with full sales recovery in the U.S.,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said.

Starbucks said its global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — jumped 15%, their first increase in a year. While Starbucks saw a 4% decline in store visits globally, those who visited spent more, the company said.

Starbucks said its net income more than doubled to $659.4 million, or 56 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 62 cents per share, well above the 53 cents Wall Street forecast.