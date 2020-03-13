State Farm implements work-from-home plan in response to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is instructing employees to work from home if they are able to amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

After many pointed out that not all State Farm employees are capable of working from home, leaders said the company is taking additional steps to keep them safe while on the job.

Read the updated statement officials sent out Thursday evening:

“While today every employee does not have the ability to work from home, and may continue to work in one of our facilities, we are working quickly on tools to make it possible for most employees to work from home. We are prioritizing tools for employees who are customer-facing. If an employee or a family member are at higher risk or a member of a special population as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, they can visit with their leadership about options, including paid administrative leave.” State Farm

The business is also extending business travel restrictions through the month of April.