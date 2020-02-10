Tech company to locate to Bloomington, plans to hire 100 employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A technology company announced Monday it is expanding with a new Bloomington location, with the desire to hire 100 employees.

Contec, a repair company focused on serving consumer electronics and telecommunications companies, is planning to hire 100 people over the next two years at its 2402 E Empire St, in the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone.

“This is an important expansion for our company and our customers. Adding this facility will enable us to offer our customers faster turnaround and lower transportation costs for their Midwest markets. We searched extensively for the right location and are delighted to be landing in Bloomington,” said Contec CEO Joseph Joy.

Industrial developer Agracel will invest $675,000 in the building, leasing 56,320 square feet of the 225,000 square feet to accommodate Contec’s needs.

“The City of Bloomington is excited to welcome Contec to our community,” said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner. “Economic Development is a priority for the City of Bloomington, and we stand ready to partner with Agracel and Contec to get the job done.”

Contec is currently accepting applications on its website gocontec.com.