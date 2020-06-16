‘To show serenity,’ local artist, business band together to portray positivity through a mural

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The saying goes, “in a time of destruction…create something.”― Maxine Hong Kingston. Peoria’s Bremer Jewelry was victim to looters two weeks ago is now turning it’s boarded up windows into a mural.

A local artist from the Hive Studio and Gallery, painting a floral design on plywood aiming to bring the community together through art and harmony.

“I want a reminder for people not that there’s violence, but that there’s peace,” said Marketing Manager for Brewer Jewelry, Ashley Stegall. “Not that there’s discord, but there’s harmony, so I was like what can we do to remind people that there’s something good here not something bad.”

“We wanted something beautiful that could kind of blend in with jewelry at the same time,” said the owner of the Hive Studio and Gallery, Jody Tockes. “This was a perfect opportunity to show serenity of a garden.”

The mural will be up for about the next five weeks. The jeweler is also launching a social media challenge with the painting. More details on that will be available closer to the weekend.

