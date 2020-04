PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Nine businesses in Peoria County are receiving a portion of the $14 million emergency grant being given out to over 700 hotels, bars, and restaurants across Illinois.

The grants come from the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program, a partnership between Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and Accion Serving Illinois and Indiana. The full list of businesses was released on Monday.