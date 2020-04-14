Wells Fargo takes 1Q earnings, revenue hit from virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo’s profits plunged nearly 90% in the first quarter as the bank had to set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said Tuesday that it boosted its loan loss provisions — or the money set aside to cover potentially bad loans — to $3.83 billion from $845 million a year ago as borrowers face the possibility of going broke because the coronavirus has effectively shut down the U.S. economy and others around the world.

Wells reported first-quarter earnings of $653 million, or 1 cent per share, down 89% from a $5.9 billion profit in last year’s first quarter. The San Francisco-based bank said it had revenue of $17.1 billion in the quarter, down from $21.6 billion for the same period in 2019. The numbers fell well short of Wall Street expectations, however, those targets became considerably less achievable as huge swaths of the U.S. economy shut down in mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Like its competitors, Wells’ interest income declined as the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero because of the virus outbreak. Wells reported interest income of $11.3 billion for the quarter, down nearly $1 billion from 2019’s first quarter.

Wells Fargo has been hamstrung in its ability to grow since 2018, when the Fed capped the size of its assets after a series of scandals, beginning in 2016 with the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas. The Fed lifted that cap earlier this month as part of the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program because many Wells’ customers would have been shut out of the program.

With earnings season just getting underway, Wells is among the more notable companies to first report on the specific financial impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to the credit losses, the bank reported lower credit card fees and less credit card spending overall as the travel and entertainments sectors essentially shuttered becasue of the virus outbreak.

Wells also said it saw an increase in bad loans to the oil industry due to a sharp declines in oil prices as a result of a sharp in demand stemming from the virus outbreak.

The company also outlined specific actions it had taken to help customers who may have been financially affected by the virus outbreak. Wells said it had offered fee waivers, payment deferrals and other assistance for customers who requested it, including 90-day suspensions on mortgage payments.