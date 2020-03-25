WHIP food pantry to hold emergency donation opportunity Saturday, Peoria Area Food Bank needs additional resources

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Chain grocery stores are on backlog waiting for truck deliveries to stock shelves. In the meantime, you can help revive local food pantries. Food banks across the region say your donation, small or large, can help hundreds of local families.

“A lot of [people in need] don’t have the disposable income to go and stockpile food as others do,” said Lori Weston, an operator for WHIP Food Pantry. “They just live week to week so they need this food and if it’s not available, then they can’t get it.”

The WHIP Food Pantry serves everyone inside the 61571 zip code in and around Washington. It’s open the first and third Wednesday of each month. Saturday, March 28 from 9 to 11 a.m organizers with WHIP are asking for your donation to help replenish the pantry.

“Dig deep in your pantry, pull something out, and drop it in the tote outside between 9-11 on Saturday,” said Weston. “We’ll be there and bring the food in so we can have it ready for our distribution next week.”

She says homeowners in the 61571 area are generous and giving.

“[It’s] a generous community, Washington is, and that’s why we are able to serve our neighbors and friends,” said Weston.

The Peoria Area Food Pantry serves Mason, Peoria and Tazewell counties providing more than 2 million meals to families every year.

“These are trying times and we need to be as forward-thinking as possible,” said Wayne Cannon a manager with the Peoria Area Food Bank.

The managing department saying it needs financial donations rather than food or non-perishable items to distribute between the 83 food pantries it serves.

“The need is we need additional resources,” said Cannon. “We need to purchase more food. As we talk about our community… feeding hungry people, feeding our neighbors, of course, we need resources. We also need prayers.”

Food pantries are considered an essential service as they provide food to families.

The St. Thomas Food Pantry provides food to residents of Peoria Heights (zip code 61616). The pantry is generally open on Mondays and Thursdays, from 9 am to 11 am. The Pantry is closed on holidays and when the Parish Office is closed. The pantry is funded by St. Thomas Parish collections from the First Sunday of the month, as well as through contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Rob Berg the food pantry director said he’s hopeful that this food lull will rebound and communities will continue to donate to area food banks.

“We were seeing our shelves depleted, and not being restocked as quickly as we were hoping,” said Berg. “With the limitations that the stores are putting on the quantities on items, you can buy, that’s where we were having a problem. We have a basic list of about 20 items that we pre-bag for people and then we augment those with frozen and refrigerated products. It’s kind of a small emergency if you will.”

Berg continued saying that as the supply chain refills things [the shortage] will go away, but until that happens he’s hoping to get help from the community in Peoria Heights.

“In smaller doses from more people,” said Berg. “Even if you can’t do 12 of something because the store won’t let you or your budget doesn’t allow it, maybe think, ‘if I’m doing a buy one get one free, maybe it’s a buy one, give one.’ Every little bit helps. Like I say, hunger knows no season.”

670 N Chestnut St

Minonk, IL 61760

Contact: 309-432-2962

Hours: 1st Thursday of month

Noon-3 PM (or by appointment)

El Paso Food Pantry (Community Well)

560 W Clay St

El Paso, IL 61738

Contact: 309-527-3333

Hours: 1st and 3rd Saturday of month

9:00-11:30 AM

(School District Residents)

1200 W Mt Vernon

Metamora, IL 61548

Contact: 309-367-4892

Hours: Tuesday & Saturday

9:00 AM – 11:45 AM

Spring Bay Food Pantry

406 Illinois St

Spring Bay, IL 61611

Contact: 309-635-3508

Hours: Friday of the first full week of the month

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

106 N Callender St

Eureka, IL 61530

Contact: 309-467-6101 for referral

Hours: Wednesday

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

123 E Broad St (Behind library)

Roanoke, IL 61561

Contact: 309-923-7409

Hours: 1st & 3rd Monday

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Lowpoint-Washburn Food Pantry

100 Church St (Washburn Christian Church)

Washburn, IL 61570

Contact: 309-248-7124

Hours: 2nd & 4th Saturday

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

(School District Residents)

Chillicothe, IL – 61523

(309) 274-9117

Food Pantry Location: 11.83 miles from Peoria

Wyoming, IL – 61491

(309) 695-4035

Food Pantry Location: 25.40 miles from Peoria

Pantry hours: Thursday 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Toulon, IL – 61483

(309) 286-6611

Food Pantry Location: 28.53 miles from Peoria

Pantry Hours: Monday – Tuesday 9:00 am – 12:00pm

Granville, IL – 61326

(815) 339-6480

Food Pantry Location: 27.35 miles from Chillicothe

Pantry Hours: Saturday 8:30 am – 10:30 am For more information, please call.

LaSalle, IL – 61301

(815) 224-3658

Hours :Monday 9:00am – 12:00pm, Wednesday 3:00pm – 6:00pm, Friday 9:00am – 12:00pm

