Candidates file paperwork for 2020 elections

PEORIA, Ill. — Monday marked the first day that candidates vying for elected office in 2020 could file.

In Peoria County candidates and their representatives waited in line at the election commission… Some there two hours before doors opened. Some of the faces in line included Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood… County Auditor Jessica Thomas, States Attorney Jodi Hoos and her opponent Chris McCall.

Newly appointed Peoria County Clerk Rachel Parker is facing Gabe McLeoud; circuit Clerk Robert Spears will face Anita Meeker come 2020.

In McLean County, County Coroner Kathy Yoder is being challenged by opponent Abbi Sorrells. Michelle Anderson, Trisha Malott, and Rob Fazzini will be on the ballot for County Auditor.

In Tazewell County, County Auditor Shelly Hranka faces Brett Grimm.

In Woodford County, at the end of the day, there were no contested races. Woodford Coroner Tim Ruestman does hope to be re-elected to his office.