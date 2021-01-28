Carle Health Centers easing back on visitor restrictions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Changes are put in place for visitors are coming to Carle Health Centers.

The changes come after all Carle locations noted a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 28, one support person will be allowed to accompany patients when they visit the facilities. Proper masks and other PPE will be required.

The visiting hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. With an exception to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital, visiting hours are 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For those in the NICU, two support persons will be allowed at the bedside 24 hours a day.

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients, except for end-of-life situations.

More information can be found at Carle.org.