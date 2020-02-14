Census looking to hire Peorians; starting pay around $17 an hour

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2020 census is soon approaching and Peoria’s local office representatives are looking to hire workers for jobs ranging from roughly $17 an hour to $27 dollars an hour.

The offices are located at 325 W. Romeo B. Garrett Ave.

The count impacts the amount of tax dollars local communities receive.

Peoria City Councilman Sid Ruckriegel is the Head of the Complete County Committee, he thinks working for the Census should be a no-brainer.

“Not only do they pay well, but what we find here is we have a lot of flexibility. We have full-time jobs, part-time jobs, and the flexibility of being able to work your schedule around some of these schedules is really powerful,” Ruckriegel said.

“These jobs will carry us through most of this year as well. April 1st is really the start of the census and that’s when the original filling comes in, but we need to go back and make sure we have not missed anybody,” he added.

Ruckriegel also mentioned after this Census, central Illinois is predicted to lose at least one congressional seat.

Census officials say it’s important everyone is counted.

“You name any program that is really on the fundamental need, and somewhere those tax dollars are coming into play. That might be from providing food, providing shelter, emergency care, some infrastructure pieces,” Ruckriegel said.

“Each person counted/not counted could have a $1200-$1400 effect on our local community with all the federal funding that flows because of it,” Ruckriegel added.

Ruckriegel says he does anticipate a decrease of people counted in the area due to population decrease.

Census officials say they are currently 90% recruited.