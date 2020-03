PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While many things are shut down, the Center for Prevention of Abuse is still offering domestic violence services.

While staff members are working from home, they are utilizing their ‘telehealth’ program offering people counseling and domestic violence services.

CEO Carol Merna says during times of crisis, the need for domestic violence services increases.

She says if you need help, call their crisis hotline at 1-800-559-7233.

